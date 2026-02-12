Poster accuses BJP’s Ghatal MLA of liquor, job scam; TMC flags infighting

Kolkata: Posters accusing BJP Ghatal MLA Sital Kapat of siphoning off crores of rupees through liquor licences and job allocations surfaced at a party office in the district, triggering a fresh political controversy in West Bengal.



The posters, which reportedly appeared within the premises of the local party office, have fuelled speculation of internal discord. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday alleged that the posters were put up by workers from within the MLA’s own party, pointing to signs of infighting in the BJP.

In a sharp attack, the TMC cited the slogan: “On camera, ‘Na khaunga, na khane dunga’; off camera, ‘Khaunga aur khane dunga’,” claiming it reflected the BJP’s double standards.

“This shows they are neck-deep in illicit deals and are now tearing into each other over who gets the bigger cut,” the TMC said in a statement, adding that the incident exposes internal rifts in the BJP over financial irregularities.

The posters reportedly accused the BJP MLA of amassing large sums through irregularities linked to liquor licences and employment opportunities. The sudden appearance of the posters at the BJP party office has intensified political exchanges, with the TMC using the development to question the Opposition’s stand on corruption.