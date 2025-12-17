Posta: Youth jumps to death from third floor after stabbing woman

Kolkata: A youth jumped from the third-floor balcony of a house in Posta and died after stabbing a woman on Tuesday morning.

The injured woman, identified as Sikha Singh, has been admitted to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, while the body of the deceased, identified as Vickey Sharma, aged about 40 years, has been sent for autopsy. According to sources, Sikha, a resident of the Shib Thakur lane area in Posta, lives with her two children. Her husband, Dipu Singh, died about two years ago.

Sikha had met Sharma when her husband was alive. After Dipu’s death, Sikha got involved in a relationship with Sharma. For the past several months, local people heard the sound of an altercation between Sikha and Sharma. Recently, several local residents had seen Sharma uttering foul language about Sikha when he used to pass through the area. On Tuesday morning, suddenly, the residents heard Sikha screaming. When they rushed to Sikha’s residence found her injured.

Meanwhile, Sharma, just before the neighbours arrived, jumped from the third-floor balcony. Immediately, police were informed. Cops of the Posta police station reached the spot and rushed Sikha to the hospital, where she was admitted. A case has been registered at the Posta police station, and a probe has been launched.