Posta stabbing victim held for ‘murder’

Kolkata: A case of unnatural death, which took place during December last year, took a dramatic turn after a woman who claimed to have been attacked by the deceased in Posta was arrested on charges of murder.



The incident took place on December 16, 2025, in the morning. The woman, identified as Sikha Singh, was allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend, Rajendra Sharma alias Vickey, over a relationship dispute.

The woman claimed that Sharma, after stabbing her, jumped from the third-floor balcony with the knife in his hand and subsequently died. During the investigation, police had come to know that Sikha’s husband, Dipu Singh, died about two years ago. She met Sharma when her husband was alive.

After Dipu’s death, Sikha got involved in a relationship with Sharma. For the past several months, local people heard the sound of an altercation between Sikha and Sharma. The neighbours had also witnessed Sharma uttering foul language about Sikha when he used to pass through the area for several days before the incident.

Meanwhile, after a couple of days of the incident, Sharma’s father had lodged a murder complaint against Sikha at the Posta police station. As she was not fit and was undergoing treatment since she sustained stab injuries, the police were unable to arrest her.

On Friday, Sikha was arrested on suspicion of murdering Sharma. It is suspected that during the scuffle and stabbing, both of them might have reached the balcony, and Sikha pushed Sharma, which resulted in his death.