Posta Bazar: Mamata calls for unity, urges people to reject divisive forces

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday strongly denounced any attempt to divide people or encroach upon their democratic rights, reaffirming her commitment to safeguarding the safety, well-being, and unity of all communities in Kolkata and across Bengal.

“There must be no divide and rule. Every eligible voter must have the right to vote. We must strengthen our democracy and protect its pillars,” Banerjee said while inaugurating the Jagadhatri Puja organised by the Posta Bazar Merchants’ Association.

Alluding to SIR and NRC issues, Banerjee said: “Genuine voters should not be harassed,” and referred to the freedom movement when all were united to defeat foreign rulers.

“The biggest religion is humanity. We may belong to different faiths, but we must stand united. The moment you are divided, you collapse,” she added, addressing a large gathering of traders, workers, and local residents.

Emphasising the message of unity and secularism, Banerjee invoked Bengal’s legacy of communal harmony. “We celebrate all festivals. ‘Dharmo jaar jaar, utsav shobar’ (Religion belongs to individuals, celebrations are for all). I don’t want anything for myself. I only want my state, my country, and the world to stay well,” she said.

Referring to development initiatives taken in the area over the years, the Chief Minister spoke about setting up a police station in Burrabazar, along with a fire brigade and a hospital. Recalling the difficulties faced during the COVID-19 lockdown, she said: “The entire business in Posta Bazar was shut. I came here myself, enquired about everyone, and encouraged reopening with safety protocols to prevent financial suffering.”

Banerjee also cautioned traders about fire hazards in the congested business zone, warning against stocking plastic and inflammable materials indiscriminately. “If there is a fire, it will not only cause business losses but also cost lives. Please be cautious and follow safety guidelines,” she urged, calling for cooperation between the government, citizens, and traders’ associations to prevent such incidents.

Touching upon the issue of unsafe and dilapidated buildings in the area, Banerjee assured residents that their right to housing would be protected. “We will take your details and ensure you receive occupancy certificates guaranteeing your right to stay when new buildings are constructed. But life is the most precious thing,” she said.

Concluding her speech, the Chief Minister thanked the community for inviting her to Posta Bazar year after year. “Let everyone grow and succeed. Those who are jealous will remain so. Let people grow; don’t fight,” she said.

Banerjee also virtually viewed several Jagadhatri idols at Chandannagar, Chinsurah, Bhadreswar, Polba in Hooghly district, and Krishnanagar in Nadia. From Posta, she also virtually inaugurated the Saras Mela in Darjeeling.

Meanwhile, taking to his social media handle, X, TMC national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, stated: “Heartfelt greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Jagaddhatri Pujo. May Maa Jagaddhatri inspire us with the strength and wisdom to face life’s trials with courage and compassion. May Her divine blessings fill every home with peace, prosperity, and lasting happiness. Wishing everyone a joyous and blessed Jagaddhatri Pujo.”