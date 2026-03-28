Post TMC plaint, EC replaces Malda police observer; 5 more moved

Kolkata: The Election Commission has replaced 5 police observers in several districts in Bengal, including that of Malda. The Trinamool

Congress (TMC) had raised objections over the appointment of police observer Jayant Kant, who was in charge of 4 Malda Assembly constituencies, alleging a conflict of interest as his wife is a BJP leader in Bihar.

According to sources, the apex poll body took serious note of the complaint lodged by TMC and decided to remove him from his responsibilities. Jayant Kant had been assigned as police observer for the Manikchak, Motabari, Sujapur and Baishnabnagar Assembly constituencies in Malda.

A resident of Uttar Pradesh, his appointment drew criticism from the Trinamool Congress, which questioned how he could function impartially given his family’s political affiliation.

The Commission has now appointed Hriday Kant, an IPS officer from the Bihar cadre, as the new police observer for these four constituencies. He is originally from Jharkhand.

Apart from Malda, five more police observers have been replaced across several constituencies.

New observers have been appointed for Murshidabad for Assembly segments, namely Jangipur, Raghunathganj, Sagardighi, for West Burdwan in charge of Jamuria, Asansol South, Asansol North,

Kulti, Barabani, for West Midnapore in charge of Kharagpur Sadar, Pingla, Kharagpur, Debra, for North 24-Parganas comprising Bagda and Bongaon North and also for Habra, Ashoknagar and Amdanga of the same district.