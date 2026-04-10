Post sudden showers, KMC ramps up drainage response

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has moved to strengthen its drainage preparedness, including deploying additional portable pumps and tightening monitoring at key stations, after a sudden Nor’wester left several parts of the city waterlogged on Wednesday evening.



The civic body has identified vulnerable pockets across north, central and south Kolkata for immediate intervention, with officials indicating that areas prone to rapid water accumulation will see enhanced pumping support and quicker response deployment.

The move follows a sharp spell of rain that inundated neighbourhoods such as Dum Dum, Belghachia, Bidhan Sarani, Amherst Street, Golf Green, Dhakuria, Tollygunge, Kudghat and Behala. The downpour, concentrated within a short duration, led to a swift rise in water levels, affecting traffic and daily movement across several key stretches.

Officials said the intensity of rainfall — crossing around 30 mm in certain belts within about an hour — put pressure on existing drainage infrastructure.

Pumping stations were subsequently operated at full capacity, helping ease waterlogging as the evening progressed.

Admitting that the sudden nature of the storm left little lead time, civic authorities said field teams were mobilised promptly to manage the situation.

The focus is now on ensuring faster activation of pumps and better coordination during similar weather events.

As part of the upgraded response plan, the KMC is expanding the use of portable pumps and prioritising drainage upgrades in identified hotspots, including parts of south Kolkata and stretches along the EM Bypass.

Officials said the episode has prompted a renewed push to improve readiness for abrupt pre-monsoon showers.