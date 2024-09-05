Post students’ protest, NBMCH Dean resigns

Siliguri: Sandeep Sengupta, the Dean of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) along with Sudipta Shil, Assistant Dean tendered their resignations from their posts following day-long protests by the students of the medical college. Since Wednesday morning, the students had been protesting, raising allegations of corruption against the Dean and other authorities of the NBMC, demanding



their resignation.

The protests, including the gherao of the authorities, continued till night. At around 9 pm, the Dean and Assistant Dean resigned from their posts.

“I have done a lot for the students. I am not involved in any kind of corruption. But as the students demanded our resignation, we have resigned from our posts,” said Sandeep Sengupta.

The protestors clapped and cheered the resignation dubbing it a victory.

Incidentally, students of NBMCH had staged a protest on Wednesday morning by gheraoing the principal and dean of the medical college along with Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri and Chairman of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti, raising various allegations against the students’ union, Dean, and Principal of the College.

Police had arrived to control the situation. The students raised allegations of corruption against some members of the students’ union.

S Roy Chowdhury, a professor who joined the protest, stated: “Corruption has been ongoing in the college for a long time. We raised our voice in protest.”