Post state govt’s effort, Malda youth returns after being pushed to B’desh; was branded ‘illegal immigrant’ in Rajasthan

Malda: After weeks of anguish, Amir Sheikh, a migrant worker from Jalalpur, Malda, returned home, days after he was detained in Rajasthan and allegedly pushed back to Bangladesh on suspicion of being an illegal immigrant. The youth had been detained in Rajasthan while working as a migrant labourer and was allegedly pushed back to Bangladesh on suspicion of being an illegal immigrant. His family became aware of the ordeal through viral social media videos, which quickly garnered public attention and prompted political intervention. Amir Sheikh returned home on the night of Independence Day following the intervention of the West Bengal government and the efforts of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders.

On his arrival, local Trinamool Congress leaders, including district president Abdur Rahim Boxi, visited his residence to felicitate him. Speaking to the media, Amir expressed his relief and gratitude. “I never thought I would be accused of being a Bangladeshi. I was simply working in Rajasthan to earn a livelihood. I was pushed back even after showing the police the required documents. I am thankful to the state government and those who stood by me,” he said. His grandmother, Momena Bibi, visibly emotional, could hardly hold back tears. “We want punishment of the people responsible for the trouble. We prayed day and night for Amir’s return. Today, our prayers have been answered,” she said. Abdur Rahim Boxi launched a sharp attack on the central government, accusing it of neglecting migrant workers. “If not for Mamta Banerjee and the state government’s intervention, Amir would never have returned. The Centre has completely failed in protecting the rights of Bengali-speaking workers who are working as migrant workers in different states. It is shameful that our youths are treated as outsiders in their own country,” he alleged.

The incident has quickly taken a political turn, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) countering the TMC’s accusations. Amlan Bhadhuri, BJP’s South Malda general secretary, argued: “The TMC government has purposefully settled many illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the state who are also going to other states for work. This has pushed all Bengali-speaking migrants in deep trouble.” Amir’s return has brought relief to his family but has also highlighted the growing challenges faced by Bengali-speaking migrant workers from Malda and across West Bengal. What began as a personal tragedy has now escalated into a flashpoint in the ongoing political battle between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP.