Post SIR, 99 Assembly seats in Bengal record ‘zero new voters’

Kolkata: The final electoral roll released by the Election Commission of India after the Special Intensive Revision has revealed that 99 of West Bengal’s 294 Assembly constituencies recorded zero new voter registrations between the draft and final rolls. In Nadia district alone, all 14 constituencies reported no additions. Officials said applications through Form 6 can still be filed until the nomination deadline. Analysts flagged concerns over possible awareness gaps or voter apathy. The state now has 7.04 crore voters, with over 60 lakh names still under adjudication pending judicial scrutiny.