Post SC directive, Guv writes to Mamata for discussion on V-C appointments

Kolkata: After the Supreme Court recently directed that the Chancellor to Bengal’s state-run universities discuss the issue of Vice-Chancellor (V-C) appointments with the state administration, Governor C V Ananda Bose is learnt to have written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wanting to discuss the matter.



The Apex Court had reportedly directed that Bose, who is the Chancellor of state universities, discuss the issue of appointments with the state administration.

The state had earlier reportedly told the Apex Court that the Chancellor was approached for a discussion but no response could be sought from the latter on the same. Hence, the court had directed a deliberation between the Chancellor and the state administration be held to solve any existing impasse and the result of the same be conveyed to the court.

The state administration and Raj Bhavan had been at loggerheads over the appointment of V-Cs. The former accused the latter of constantly bypassing the state in making appointments. Bose had stuck to his decision and alleged that it was the fault of the state which made him make unilateral decisions regarding V-C appointments.

The court has directed all the parties to submit their revised list of nominees to be included in the search-cum-selection committee for the selection of regular V-Cs.

The West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu, last month, alleged that Governor C V Ananda Bose has not found a single academic from the state to be part of his proposed search committee for shortlisting candidates for vice-chancellor’s post.

“The governor’s intent is to have some puppets who will dance to his tunes as members of the search committee. He has followed the same process in appointing interim V-Cs earlier and even now” said Basu.