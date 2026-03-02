Post roll revision, 99 Assembly seats record ‘zero new voters’

Kolkata: The final electoral roll published by the Election Commission of India after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on Saturday has thrown up a striking statistic — 99 of Bengal’s 294 Assembly constituencies recorded zero new voters.

Between December 16, 2025, when the draft roll was published, and February 28, 2026, when the final roll was released, not a single individual in these 99 constituencies submitted Form 6 to register as a new voter. The development has raised questions in political circles, particularly as several geographically adjacent constituencies also reported no fresh applications during this period.

One of the most notable instances is in the Nadia district, which shares a border with Bangladesh. Fourteen constituencies — Karimnagar, Tehatta, Palashipara, Kaliganj, Nakashipara, Ranaghat North-West, Santipur, Krishnaganj, Ranaghat North-East, Ranaghat South, Chakdaha, Kalyani, Haringhata and Baduria — show zero additions of new voters in the final roll.

A Commission official expressed displeasure over the trend. “We repeatedly appeal to people to apply. If no one fills up Form 6, what more can the Commission do?” he said.

The official, however, pointed out that applications for inclusion can be submitted until the last date for filing nominations for the forthcoming Legislative Assembly election. As polling dates are yet to be announced, there is still substantial time left before the nomination deadline. “Voters seeking to apply through Form 6 still have adequate time,” he added. Political analysts say it needs to be examined whether the absence of new applications reflects gaps in awareness campaigns or growing apathy among eligible voters.

According to official data, the total number of voters in the state now stands at 7,04,59,284, down from 7,08,16,630 in the draft roll. During the revision, 1,82,036 new voters were added through Form 6, while 6,671 names were included via Form 8.

The Commission has clarified that a substantial portion of the roll remains provisional, with 60,06,675 voters placed under adjudication. Scrutiny of these cases is currently being conducted by judicial officers.