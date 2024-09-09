Post Puja, KMC likely to implement hawker policy

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is likely to put a stay on framing and implementation of its hawker policy in the wake of the current RG Kar protests and the upcoming Durga Puja festival.

The civic body is learnt to have already completed a survey of all hawker zones in the city. The KMC took up the task following a directive from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to regulate hawkers in the city and free up pavements for pedestrians in a bid to avoid accidents.

However, sources said that even as the civic body has nearly completed its survey, it is likely to postpone the framing and implementation of the policy. Presently, the entire city is witnessing protests over the rape and murder of the junior doctor at the state government hospital.

On most days, the city streets are hit by rallies, both apolitical and political. Most of the city police force are now tasked with managing such rallies and the consequent traffic congestion arising out of it.

Additionally, Durga Puja is scheduled to be held next month and the police will remain engaged with security measures to ensure safety of lakhs of people who would hit the streets hopping from one pandal to another. The carnival draws people from all over the globe. Thus, it would be near impossible to rope in the police for the implementation of the policy. Sources also said that due to the protests several hawkers are also reeling under losses as the share of pre-Puja customers have dwindled.

The city is apparently in a sombre mood.

It was learnt that a report following the survey has already been submitted with Mayor Firhad Hakim with details of hawkers, including their numbers and the zones where they carry out trading. Also mentioned is the number of hawkers carrying out trade in non-hawking zones.

But, presently the civic body will be holding on to the policy till the season of festivities are over, it was learnt.