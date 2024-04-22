Post polling: Political parties ‘critically’ examine booth reports in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: With voting having ended, political outfits in Jalpaiguri are busy critically examining booth reports and feedback.

After receiving booth return reports from agents in the Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha constituency, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) expressed confidence in places like Rajganj, Mekhliganj, Dhupguri and Malbazar Assembly areas.

The BJP on the other hand exude confidence in Dabgram-Fulbari, Jalpaiguri Sadar, and Maynaguri Assembly constituencies.

According to TMC sources, after the voting, Rajganj Assembly block leaders held a meeting at the Panchayat level where the reports of TMC booth agents were discussed.

According to their assessment, TMC is expected to retain at least a handsome lead from the Rajganj Assembly area.

Incidentally, past statistics show that despite BJP’s dominance in Lok Sabha polls in 2019, Trinamool was ahead in the Rajganj and Mekhliganj Assembly seats of Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha.

In Rajganj, BJP was behind TMC by more than 8,000 votes. BJP was also behind TMC by more than 10,000 votes in the Mekhliganj Assembly Constituency in the 2019 General elections.

In Mekhliganj too, TMC is hoping to gain a lead this election.

While BJP led in Dhupguri in 2019, TMC wrested the seat in the 2023 by-election, winning by over 4,000 votes.

Internal calculations suggest TMC will secure heavy votes in Dhupguri. Despite BJP’s performance in Malbazar Assembly, they face challenges on tea garden issues, potentially impacting their standing. Trinamool’s booth agents’ observations signal trouble for BJP.

On the other hand, BJP anticipates a significant lead in Dabgram-Fulbari, where they secured an 86 thousand-vote lead in the last Lok Sabha election. Optimism prevails in Jalpaiguri Sadar and Maynaguri assembly areas for the BJP also.

However, district BJP insiders remain cautious about revealing this optimism, publicly. Shyam Prasad, a BJP district secretary, expressed confidence in improving election results compared to the last Lok Sabha election, expecting a doubled margin.

TMC leaders plan to leverage the high turnout of women voters to their advantage, promising increased benefits from schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar.

Additionally, BJP faces criticism for neglecting Bengal over the past five years. The TMC district leadership has called for a meeting on April 24 to analyze the voting patterns further.