Post-poll violence case: SC stays hearing

Kolkata: The Supreme Court on Thursday imposed a stay on the hearing of the post-poll violence cases of 2021.

The apex court has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to let the court know about his statement by filing an affidavit. Also, the court has directed to issue a notice to all the parties in the cases to file the statements.

According to sources, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is probing the post-poll violence cases had appealed before the apex court to shift the cases out

of Bengal. CBI reportedly claimed that their officers who are probing the cases and the witnesses are getting threats.

The central agency also mentioned that back in July 2021, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had also suggested shifting the post-poll violence cases out of the state. The next hearing of the case in the Supreme Court is scheduled on March 11.