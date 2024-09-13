Post-pandemic, dropout rates at Balurghat College have surged

BALURGHAT: Balurghat College, one of the oldest educational institutions in South Dinajpur, is grappling with a worrying trend of increasing dropout rates among its students, particularly at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. A recent report from the college revealed that this issue has worsened significantly in the post-pandemic period.



The college currently has around 5,000 students enrolled in undergraduate courses, while postgraduate programmes are offered in Bengali, Sanskrit, and History. However, the dropout rate has become a cause for concern. According to the report, only 65 to 70 per cent of undergraduate students continue their studies until the final year, while at the postgraduate level, nearly 40 per cent of students leave midway. The college authorities have attributed this rise in dropout rates to socio-economic challenges. Many students, after receiving scholarships, opt for alternative career paths instead of continuing their education. A committee has been formed to investigate the root causes of this alarming trend, but the solutions remain elusive.

Ripan Sarkar, a faculty member at the college, emphasised on the financial challenges faced by students, stating: “One of the main reasons for the dropout rate is financial instability. Many students, after receiving a scholarship, abandon their studies to pursue other job opportunities.”

Echoing this sentiment, college principal Pankaj Kundu expressed his concern, saying: “The increasing dropout rate after the pandemic has become a significant challenge for us. Students are leaving their studies due to economic and social difficulties. We are working to address this issue but the progress has been slow.”

In an effort to curb the dropout rate, the college has initiated discussions with students, but no concrete solutions have emerged as of yet.