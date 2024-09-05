Post Office employee arrested for attempted rape of minor

JALPAIGURI: An incident involving the attempted sexual assault on a minor was reported in a police station in the Jalpaiguri district. The accused, identified as Bimal Roy, a post office employee, has been arrested following a formal complaint



being lodged.

The alleged assault occurred on Tuesday when a ninth-grade student was riding her bicycle to school. According to reports, while passing through a tea garden, Roy allegedly obstructed the student’s path. He then forcibly climbed onto the back of her bicycle and began inappropriately touching her. The accused reportedly attempted to drag the student towards a nearby forest when she dismounted and resisted. In a courageous move, the student managed to escape and reached her school, where she promptly informed her teachers and classmates. The school staff immediately reported the incident to the police. Upon investigation, officers found Roy at the location described, in an intoxicated state. He was subsequently arrested and brought to the police station on Tuesday evening. Bimal Roy, a resident of Kranti area in Jalpaiguri, had recently relocated to the area after securing a position as a ‘Gramin Dak Sevak at the local post office.

He lived alone in a rented house. Police have charged Roy under the POCSO Act following a complaint from the girl’s family. Assistant Public Prosecutor Debashish Dutta reported that Roy appeared before Judge Indawar Tripathi at the Jalpaiguri POCSO court. The judge has ordered 14-day judicial custody and instructed the police to submit the case diary at the next hearing.