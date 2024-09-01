Post Mumbai tragedy, KMC to hold advertisers liable for accidents

Kolkata: In the wake of Mumbai’s hoarding-collapse incident this year which killed and injured many, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), besides warning against use of substandard materials, has decided to hold advertisers liable in case of any accident while declaring Park Street and Camac Street ‘Private Hoarding Free Zone’.



The civic body on Friday had cleared its new advertisement policy where it has directed advertisers to take all precaution to avoid any accident during display of advertisement. In the policy, KMC has clarified that in the event of occurrence of any accident, “the advertiser shall solely be responsible to pay damages or any other consequences, whatsoever and KMC shall be

kept unharmed”.

Further, in case of any damage or loss etc. due to the act of the agency, it will have to compensate the KMC of such amount as may be decided by the municipal commissioner or any other competent authority. The civic body warned: “Use of substandard materials is strictly prohibited to ensure safety of the citizens with utmost care”.

To ensure public thoroughfare is not encroached upon, KMC directed that in case of narrow footpaths the board size should be adjusted as per available space of the pavement without encroaching public thoroughfare. However, the area of display will not be increased. Also, as per Electricity Act the minimum distance from transmission lines and Railway overhead electric lines shall be maintained.

The new rules also state if the advertising agency desires to prune branches of trees in front of their advertisement for better visibility, a no objection certificate has to be obtained from the Parks and Squares department of KMC which may also recover the scheduled fees for such pruning.

The KMC has also declared Park Street and Camac Street as ‘Private Hoarding Free Zone’. Several areas in the city were also declared ‘No Advertisement Zone’ such as the entire BBD Bag area starting from Writers’ Building, entire Maidan area, Calcutta High Court, Victoria Memorial Hall, East Kolkata Wetland, among many others.