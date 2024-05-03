Post minister’s nudge, Power dept holds overnight repair works

Kolkata: Prodded by state Power minister Aroop Biswas, the Power department employees carried out overnight repairing works on an emergency basis in four districts in south Bengal after around 100 electric poles fell as a nor-wester had hit these areas on Wednesday evening.



Power supply lines were affected in West Midnapore, East Midnapore, Jhargram and South 24-Parganas. A transformer in East Midnapore’s Nandigram broke down as well. Power minister Biswas directed his department officials to conduct repair works on a war footing so that the people in these areas do not face any difficulties amidst heatwave situations. Power supply was restored on Thursday morning in the affected districts.

Biswas on Monday held a meeting with the CESC officials at Vidyut Unnayan Bhawan where the minister had reprimanded the CESC officials for power cuts in some parts. The minister also directed the CESC officials to immediately send generators to the areas where technical faults occur.

The minister also directed the CESC to increase manpower and mobile vans so that repair works can be done within minimum possible time during the scorching summer days. Earlier the minister had held an emergency meeting with the top CESC officials and his department’s officials giving instructions as to what steps ought to be taken to meet a sudden demand of power following the heat wave situation in the city. The minister directed the CESC officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply when people are parched with heat.

According to the power department sources, the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) on April 30 saw a record power demand of 10,165 MW while the CESC recorded the highest demand of 2,686 MW on that day.

Biswas had told the CESC that if there is any technical glitch in any area, the CESC has to inform the customers through SMS. Even if there is a technical glitch resulting in a Power cut in some areas, high-power generators should be used to provide backup supply.

The CESC has also been instructed to increase the number of mobile repairing vans and the manpower as well.