Post master accused of swindling crores from customers in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: Allegations were levelled against the postmaster of Gheghir Ghat Post Office for embezzling crores of rupees from customers. Angry customers surrounded the postmaster and protested late into Monday night. Upon receiving information, officers from Cooch Behar Kotwali Police Station reached the spot. After pacifying the customers, the police rescued the postmaster and brought him to the police station for questioning. On Tuesday morning when other post office employees arrived to address customer complaints, they were also met with protests. Customers demanded an immediate refund of their money.

According to sources, the accused postmaster, Ashraful Rahman, a resident of Petla in Dinhata, was working at Gheghir Ghat Post Office for the past three years. Reports indicate that he was recently transferred to another branch. However, upon learning about the transfer, customers rushed to check their accounts, only to find that their deposits were missing. Some customers visited the main branch of Debanhaat Post Office to update their accounts, where they discovered that their deposited amounts had not been recorded. “I found Rs 1,24,000 was missing from my account,” claimed Suchitra Mandal.

Mandal, a widow, had deposited her savings at the local post office as it is close to her house and she has mobility issues. “On Monday when I checked my account, I found only Rs 2,000 remaining,” she said. Similarly, another customer, Sadhan Bhowmik, reported that Rs 30,000 was missing from his account. Thousands of customers from at least three Gram Panchayats reportedly hold accounts at this post office, leading to concerns that the total amount embezzled could run into crores.

Later on Tuesday, in the presence of the police, customers submitted written applications to post office officials, demanding their money back. However, concerns remain about whether they will be reimbursed. A police source confirmed that the postmaster has been detained for questioning.

Meanwhile, Cooch Behar Division Post Superintendent Ajay Sherpa stated that officers have been dispatched to investigate the matter. “The incident will be thoroughly examined once we receive the full report,” he said.