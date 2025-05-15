Post HS results, over 2K answer scripts see marks revision

Kolkata: The results of Tatkal Post Publication Review (PPR) and Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) in connection with the Higher Secondary (HS) examination 2025 has seen significant changes with marks in 2,689 answer scripts getting revised.

The result of this year’s HS examination was published on May 7. The merit list, however, witnessed a single new entry- Mouma Biswas of Salkumarhat High School in Alipurduar.

Biswas, who was previously ranked 11, has now secured the 9th rank by securing 489 after the PPR/ PPS. Now, 73 students instead of a total of 72 figure in the top 10 positions.

Last year, the merit list of 58 students ranked among the top 10 had witnessed 12 new entries while another three students already in the merit list had improved

their ranks.

The Council had received a total of 11,555 applications for PPR and PPS and marks in 2,689 scripts have witnessed changes. Total of 1-10 marks has been revised for 2,559 students, 11-20 marks for 98 students, 21-30 for 12 and 31 and beyond for

20 students.

According to the Council, the marks of 32 students have increased – the highest being in Bengali in which 9 students have secured more marks, followed by 4 in English, 3 in History and Sanskrit, 2 in Education, Geography, Physics and Political Science and 1 in Accountancy, Arabic, Bio Science, Environmental Studies and Philosophy.