Post hostage crisis, headmasters want guards in all edu institutions

malda: A group of headmasters from different schools and Madrasahs under the banner of Advanced Society for Headmasters and Headmistresses on Tuesday demanded the deployment of security guards in all educational institutions. They submitted a letter regarding the matter to the District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police and District inspector of schools, DI (Secondary).

The move comes after the incident of an armed man taking hostage of a classroom with 71 students recently in Muchia Chandramohan High School. The headmaster of that institution, Swagatam Saha, was also among the heads demanding this.

Sarwar Aman Choudhury, the Secretary of the association in Malda, said: “After the terrible incident in Muchia Chandramohan High School we are feeling a serious lack of security. Even during long vacations, thefts take place in various schools in absence of a security guard or night guard.

The Chief Minister herself had earlier expressed eagerness over the deployment of guards in schools. So we want speedy deployment of such security personnel in our schools and Madrasas.”

Samanway Sarkar, headmaster of Rathbari High School in Kaliachak 2 block, said: “During every vacation there are cases of thefts in the school. Six bags of rice have been stolen recently. Computers and solar panels were also stolen from the school before. I have complaints with the police but of no use. The deployment of a guard may improve the situation.”

The headmasters are hopeful that during the Chief Minister’s administrative meeting in Malda they will definitely get positive news regarding this matter.