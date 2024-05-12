Post HC’s directive, school gets toilets with basic facilities, submersive pump for drinking water

Kolkata: Following the directions by the Calcutta High Court, a school in South 24-Parganas finally gets toilets with basic facilities and a submersible pump for drinking water. The Sub-Inspector of Schools, Joynagar Circle submitted a compliance report on May 9.

It was claimed by the petitioners that the school where several girl children attend does not have a proper toilet and there is no drinking water facility. In an earlier order, the authorities were directed to the drinking water facility and usable toilets within two weeks.

The matter was heard by the Division Bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya. On April 18, the Sub-Inspector of Schools of Joynagar Circle under South 24-Parganas had filed a report along with three photographs which showed the bad condition of the toilets.

The authorities were directed to make changes like fix anti-skid ceramic tiles, replace plastic taps with brass taps and change the pan. The advocate representing the petitioners pointed out that the tubewell has been provided with a hand pump which is a big structure and cannot be operated by small school children. On May 9, the report submitted by the Sub-Inspector of Schools, Joynagar Circle, stated that the toilets have been constructed with pan fixing the anti-skid ceramic tiles and the plastic taps have been replaced with brass taps, as well as a decent bucket with a mug has been provided. A submersible pump was set up for drinking water of school children and for the purpose of cooking mid-day meals for the school and the running water in the toilet has been completed. A septic tank has also been set up.

Earlier, the Division Bench had observed: “The respondent being a welfare state has to ensure that the children are provided with clean drinking water and the State is obliged to provide clean toilets for all the children, more particularly the girl children.”