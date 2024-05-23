Post HC order, KMC gears up to demolish another ‘illegal building’ in Garden Reach

Kolkata: Following directions of the Calcutta High Court, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is reportedly gearing up to demolish another “illegal building” in the Garden Reach area.



It was learnt that this illegal structure is located in KMC’s Ward 75 and Borough 9.

The building stands at Kabi Tirtha Sarani. The civic body had received a complaint regarding the structure and had intimated the Watgunge Police Station regarding the same but no action was allegedly taken.

The court is learnt to have sought a reaction from the police and has also asked the KMC to ensure stoppage of water and power connection to the structure.

The KMC has reportedly been asked to demolish the ‘unauthorised building’. The next hearing of the matter is on June 18. Till then, the court is learnt to have asked the police to submit an affidavit mentioning what action was taken by them when they received the complaint.

KMC sources said that the civic body had asked the police to take action in November 2023 when the construction was one storeyed. Later, the KMC had reportedly sent a notice under Section 401 of the Municipal Act. The collapse of an unauthorised building in Garden Reach in march had killed 13 persons. Following this, the mayor Firhad Hakim had issued several directions to stop such unauthorised constructions. The KMC is now uploading lists of all such properties where it has issued sanctions so people can check whether a property in their area is legal.