Post HC order, Edu board cancels 842 Group-C jobs

Kolkata: Following the Calcutta High Court order in Group C recruitment case, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) published two notifications on the cancellation of recommendation letters of 785 and 57 candidates of Group-C posts.



The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered the cancellation of recommendations for 842 jobs, which included 57 Group C employees who were allegedly given jobs without recommendation letters.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had directed the West Bengal Central School Service Commission to publish the cancellation list by noon on Saturday and WBBSE to publish the same by 3 pm on Saturday.

The WBBSE published both lists on Saturday. Moreover, Justice Gangopadhyay had also ordered that these group-C workers will not be able to enter the school from Friday. In 2016, a total of 2,037 people were appointed in Group-C.

In a case filed last year, it was alleged that many workers were illegally appointed to group-C posts.