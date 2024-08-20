Post-harvest damages: State to extend insurance starting this Rabi season

Kolkata: State Agriculture department will offer Bangla Sashya Bima for damages suffered by farmers during the post-harvest period with effect from this Rabi season.



The insurance has also been extended for all affected farmers of a specific locality from this Rabi season.“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is committed to the welfare of the farmers in the state. To extend further benefits, our department will offer benefits of Bangla Sashya Bima to farmers if they suffer damage due to natural calamity post-harvest from this Rabi season. The insurance was available in case of damages suffered during preventive sowing. There have been instances when an entire village or a locality suffered damages due to natural calamity. From this Rabi season, Bangla Sashya Bima will be extended to affected farmers of that locality,” said Agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay after chairing a meeting at Nabanna on Tuesday. Previously unit-wise assistance was provided taking into consideration a Gram Panchayat or a block, now the benefits are being localised further.

The farm mechanisation facilities will be extended to 1 lakh farmers in the ensuing Rabi season up from 38,000 in the last season. Subsidy to the extent of 50 to 80 per cent will be extended to the farmers for procurement of machines for speeding up agriculture activities. The FPOs (Farmer Producer Organisations) and the Custom Hiring Centres can also procure machines. “Machine hubs are also being encouraged with the decision to augment farm mechanization from this Rabi season,” added the minister. In a clear message to the representatives from fertiliser companies present virtually during the meeting, the minister warned against the indulgence of black marketing and tagging of fertilisers.

The companies have assured that barring two varieties, they will try their best to ensure a proper supply of fertiliser to the farmers. The minister issued directions for taking suitable steps so that the supply of MPK which evokes maximum requirements from farmers is ensured during the Rabi season. Chattopadhyay also took stock of the complaints reaching the Chief Minister’s grievance cell.“Nearly 98 per cent of the complaints have already been disposed of. I have issued instructions to dispose of the rest within 7 days,” he added.