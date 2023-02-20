Post Guv’s intervention, peace returns to Uttar Banga Krishi Vishwavidyalaya

COOCH BEHAR/KOLKATA: Following the intervention of Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose, peace has been finally restored at Uttar Banga Krishi Vishwavidyalaya which had turned into a hotspot of protests—resulting in disciplinary action and court cases—over the past few years.



The brewing discontent was pacified and issues were peacefully resolved in barely 30 minutes during Bose’s visit to the North Bengal University in Cooch Behar. During his visit to the university, he had called the Vice-Chancellor Swarup Kumar Chakrabarty to the Circuit House. He met the leader of the agitating teachers’ group on February 4. After half-an-hour, it was decided at the meeting with parties from both sides that suspension of Associate Professor Subinay Saha Roy would be revoked.

He was put under suspension on September 9. In turn, the professor agreed to withdraw the cases he had filed against the university in the courts. The suspension order was finally revoked on Monday (February 20). “I am extremely thankful to the Governor for his positive guidance to settle this apparently complicated issue,” the V-C said.