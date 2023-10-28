Post-graduate medical student dies of dengue

Kolkata: A post-graduate medical student of SSKM Hospital died of dengue.



The victim Animesh Maji was pursuing a post-graduate degree in the Orthopedic department. He had been suffering from a fever for the past few days. He was admitted to the SSKM Hospital.

According to hospital sources, the victim was put under ventilation support after his health condition deteriorated. The patient died at around 6 am on Friday.

The patient had been complaining of capillary leakage and he was excessively bleeding. He had suffered from repeated cardiac arrests early Friday morning. A 45-year-old woman from Santoshpur in Southern fringes of the city died of dengue in a city hospital on a Puja day.

The State government has already issued necessary directives to the District Magistrates, Commissioner of KMC, Chief Medical Officers of Health (CMoHs) of all the districts and the Principals/MSVP of all medical colleges. The DMs have been asked to ensure that steps are taken for reduction of mosquito breeding sources.

Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi held a high-level meeting at Nabanna before puja. It was also decided in the meeting that for proper management of dengue cases, the district observers will visit both private and government medical facilities on a regular basis.

All private clinical establishments have been requested to follow the guidelines regarding dengue case management.