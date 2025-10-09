Post-flood human-wildlife conflicts rise in North Bengal

Alipurduar: With flood waters receding, the Forest department and environmental organisations are now facing growing concerns over a fresh surge in human-wildlife conflicts. Wild animals, displaced by the floods, are taking shelter in human settlements, posing serious safety risks. Preventing such incidents has become a major challenge for forest authorities.

In Cooch Behar’s Mathabhanga-2 block, officials are particularly alarmed after two consecutive days of fatal wild boar attacks claimed two lives. The Forest department is also worried about venomous snakes displaced by the floods, which have invaded human habitats. So far, at least 15 snakes have been safely rescued from Banarhat and released into the forest. Fortunately, no snakebite fatalities have been reported in North Bengal’s four districts—Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar.

The Forest department has urged the Health department to stock anti-venom at all government hospitals. To respond quickly to wildlife incidents, “Quick Response Teams” have been deployed in each forest division.

A major concern remains of a rhino trapped in mud and silt in a banana plantation at Dhaloguri, Mathabhanga-2, unable to move. Wild animals, frightened and exhausted, are reportedly attacking humans in settlements, prompting authorities to warn the public to exercise extreme caution.

Victor Basu, coordinator of an environmental organisation in the Dooars, said: “Our teams rush to every area where we receive reports of wild animal movements. We focus on spreading awareness and advising the public not to take risks. Understanding the behavior of frightened wildlife is crucial in preventing further incidents.”

Bhaskar JV, Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), North Bengal, said: “This is a challenging period. We must protect wildlife while ensuring human safety. Both aspects require equal attention, and people must remain cautious as we manage the situation.”

Meanwhile, normalcy is slowly returning to Jaldapara National Park. From Friday, tourists can enjoy Gypsy safaris at Kodalbasti, Chilapata, and Shalkumar Gate in the East Range, though elephant safaris remain suspended. Parveen Kaswan, DFO of Jaldapara Forest Division, said: “As conditions improve, the park will be restored to its full glory. Patience is required

from everyone.”

In Jalpaiguri, Gypsy safaris in Lataguri, Gorumara, and Chapramari have resumed, but elephant safaris remain suspended.