Post explosion, 22 crude bombs defused in Janipur

MALDA: The bomb squad deactivated 22 crude bombs recovered by the police from the Janipur area under the Chanchal Police Station after an explosion rocked the area on Thursday night.



Subhendu Mondal, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) and Purnendu Kumar Kundu, Inspector in charge (IC) of Chanchal Police Station went to the spot. So far, two people have been detained by the police on suspicion of having connections with this incident.

The police have not disclosed the names of the detainees for the sake of investigation.

The bombs were recovered from behind the house of one Basar Ali in Janipur.

However, the plot of land belongs to a resident named Obaidur.

According to local sources, Basar Ali is a migrant worker and is out of station at present. There is a tube well behind the house.

The bombs were lying on the ground in a jar next to the tube well.

On Thursday night, a loud explosion rocked the place. The police immediately surrounded the spot with bamboo barricades. The Malda Bomb Squad team was informed. 22 bombs were recovered from the jar.

Then the police and bomb squad combed the surrounding areas.

The bombs were then defused. The police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been deployed to maintain law order in the area.

According to some locals, the incident of bomb explosion is not new in this area. In 2020, an explosion occurred about 200 metres away from the current site.

Three people died in that incident. A person involved in the previous incident is connected with the present one, feel the police. He has also

been detained.