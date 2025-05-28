Post crackdown: Three rooftop restos face KMC hearing

Kolkata: The owners of three rooftop bars and restaurants who had petitioned Calcutta High Court against the Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s (KMCs) decision halting their operations, attended a hearing at the civic body on Tuesday and were asked to depose with all physical documents pertaining to their business on July 11.

The court had asked the KMC to conduct a hearing after the three owners of rooftop restaurants situated at 57, Chowringhee Road, 12 A Camac Street and 31, Lala Lajpat Rai Sarani moved the court. The committee that held the hearing was led by the additional commissioner of KMC and comprised Kolkata Police’s Assistant Commissioner, Divisional Fire Officer (south), Joint Commissioner (Excise), KMC Chief Manager (South), Director General (Building) among others. A representative from the National Restaurant Association of India, the umbrella body, was also present. The restaurant owners claimed to have all business-related documents except the building sanction plan of the KMC. They were asked to depose with physical copies in the next hearing.

The owners had sought suggestions and guidance from the committee for continuing with their business which involves the livelihoods of many people. They assured they would upgrade their establishments, as suggested, for ensuring foolproof safety and averting any fire hazards . On May 6, the court ordered the KMC to allow the petitioners to be heard before taking any coercive action against them, unless there was an immediate danger to people’s lives or property.

The KMC, the police and the fire services had inspected 83 restaurants in the city and issued stop operation notices to all of them. “The order is still prevalent,” said a KMC official.

The crackdown on rooftop restaurants, bars and cafes came after Mayor Firhad Hakim announced rooftops can’t be used for commercial purposes and must be accessible to all.

A day before Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the fire-ravaged Rituraj Hotel in Burrabazar where 14 people died on April 29, asking the business community to follow fire safety norms or face government action.