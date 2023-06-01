Post core panel meet, TMC removes its Dubrajpur block president

Following the recent core committee meeting held in Birbhum district by Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim, the party is learnt to have removed a block president from the district.

Sources in the party said that Bholanath Mitra, Dubrajpur block president in Birbhum district was removed from his position by the party and instead a 15-member committee has been formed there for the time being.

The development was also confirmed to the media by the Birbhum core committee member and TMC MP Satabdi Roy.

As to why such a decision was taken by the party, it is learnt that out of the eleven assembly constituencies in the district, Dubrajpur was bagged by the BJP.

Sources said that since Mitra was close to Anubrata Mondal who is now in Tihar jail in relation to a cattle smuggling case, the party fears it may be made into an issue by the BJP in the Panchayat poll campaigns to mislead people against the TMC.

BJP, Congress and the CPI(M) are said to be mounting efforts to break TMC’s support base, said the source.

The BJP has also set up a plush party office in the district.