Post CM’s warning, task force raids several markets in the state to check if prices of any essential commodities hiked

Kolkata: In the wake of a military conflict between India and Pakistan, the task force carried out raids in several markets in the state in order to check if prices of any essential commodities were hiked by any sellers. The members of the task force visited Sealdah Koley Market and others and examined the prices of fish, vegetables etc. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday warned traders not to raise prices of essential items by taking advantage of the current situation in the country. Her warning followed rising tensions with Pakistan after strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as part of ‘Operation Sindoor’. Rabindranath Ghosh, a senior official of the task force after the raid said that the prices of items in markets were not hiked and no complaints came from any buyers.

He also assured that following the Chief Minister’s instruction, the task force members will regularly visit the markets in Kolkata and districts to check the prices of essential commodities. The members of the Task Force also carried out raids in Burdwan town on Saturday. The Chief Minister during a recent meeting warned of strict action against any attempts to increase prices of vegetables, fish and meat through black marketing. She also instructed officials to maintain tight surveillance across the state. She had also emphasised the need for strict border vigilance to prevent the clandestine export of vegetables and other essentials grown in the state by unscrupulous traders seeking higher profits. She also directed agencies concerned to ensure that prices of fish and chicken do not exceed permissible limits.