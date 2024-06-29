Post CM’s prod, KMC asks dilapidated building owners to carry out repairs

Kolkata: With Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressing concerns over dilapidated buildings, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has already initiated a drive where they are speaking to owners and tenants of such structures to carry out repairs ahead of full onset of monsoon.



In a recent administrative meeting, Banerjee expressed concerns about the several dilapidated buildings in the city, including market buildings. She said such structures remain in a precarious position and pose a risk of collapse. The CM warned that immediate action must be taken by the civic body to avoid a disaster which could claim the lives of buyers at the market. She asked the civic body to speak to the owners of such buildings for immediate repair work. In case the owners refuse to do so, they must bear the responsibility if any incident takes place, she said.

Banerjee had in particular mentioned Jadubabur Bazar in Bhowanipore which is “ill maintained and poses a risk of collapse”. Last year, a private market building in Bowbazar collapsed. It was a sheer stroke of luck that no one was injured.

Following the Bowbazar incident, Mayor Firhad Hakim had said: “Private market building owners are not maintaining their properties. The KMC has warned such owners several times but it fell on deaf ears.”

Talking about a possible solution to prevent such incidents which can have disastrous consequences, Hakim had said: “KMC will have to come up with a policy to ensure maintenance of these buildings. We will draw up the policy and send it to the state government for approval. Further, in case we find any damaged and ill maintained ‘gari barandas’ in these old buildings, we will demolish them.”

Meanwhile, KMC authorities began a drive against ‘dangerous buildings’ ahead of the full onset of monsoon. Sources said that strict instructions have been given to the building department for thorough inspection of such structures, which includes checking the structural stability. As part of the survey, the civic body is also warning the owners and residents of such structures which pose an immediate risk of collapse.