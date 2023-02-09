Post CM’s order, SSKM sends docs to remote areas in western districts

Following the request of Mamata Banerjee, the IPGME&R and SSKM Hospital has sent a team of doctors and medical technologists who will be providing treatment and free health check-ups in remote places in the western districts of Bengal.

On January 16, while attending a programme, Banerjee proposed to set up a pool of doctors from the said hospital. They would travel to remote places on a rotational basis to provide treatment to villagers. She also announced that the doctors who will go to villages will be awarded several career facilities.

The IPGME&R and SSKM Hospital authorities acted promptly and sent a team of doctors to West Midnapore and Jhargram in order to ensure health services at the doorsteps. The team that has been sent by the hospital comprises doctors from various disciplines such as medicine, paediatrics, skin, endocrinology, cardiology, and ENT. A few teaching doctors in the team will accompany the junior doctors and interns. For carrying out various pathological tests, some medical technologists have also been included in the team.

IPGME&R and SSKM Hospital’s director, Dr Manimay Banerjee flagged off the bus that had left for the districts on Tuesday. To fulfil the dream of Mamata Banerjee, some senior officials of the hospital including the additional medical superintendent, Amit Majumdar, and assistant super, Hirak Chakraborty went to Jhargram on Monday night as well.

Three camps will be conducted every month from where locals will be able to collect medicines. The team of doctors will visit various places in West Midnapore and South 24-Parganas as well. The IPGME&R and SSKM Hospital authorities are also planning to honour the doctors who are going to serve the people in villages.

Mamata Banerjee, on a number of occasions, has appealed to the younger generation to stay in West Bengal and serve their motherland instead of opting for a profession abroad just for the sake of money. She always reminded the medical fraternity to serve people with smiling faces and said that it is always good if doctors or nurses talk to patients like that.

On various occasions, she repeated that if health professionals boost their confidence and treat them in a sprightful manner, they can win the hearts of the patients.