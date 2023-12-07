Post CM’s intervention, water tankers sent

Siliguri: Within hours of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s directive, the residents of Sebdollajyot area in Naxalbari block were provided purified drinking water in tankers. Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) sent two water tankers to that area on Wednesday night, they were refilled on Thursday.



Villagers are happy with the initiative taken by Banerjee. They requested her to resolve the drinking water problem permanently.

Arun Ghosh, Sabhadhipati of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad said: “More water tankers will be sent to the area until the issue has been resolved permanently.”

For years the area has been reeling under acute water shortage. The village, famous as Naxalite leader Kanu Sanyal’s village, had been adopted by former BJP MP S S Ahluwalia.

When the problem increased, the villagers filed a case in the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court in May this year. On Wednesday, Banerjee instructed the Mayor of Siliguri to send water tankers as a temporary solution. PHE has started the construction of a drinking water project with a budget of Rs 3.5 crore. The work is scheduled to be completed by January 2024.