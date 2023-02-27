Post Centre’s nod, Bengal to relocate about 10 elephants to reduce man-animal conflict

alipurduar: The Central Forest and Environment department has given permission to the state Forest department to relocate 10 wild elephants as soon as possible. These pachyderms have been causing havoc in villages and towns bordering the forests. Some have even turned ‘rogue.’



Talking to the Millennium Post, state Forest minister Jyotipriya Mallick said: “The Central Forest and Environment Department has granted permission for the shifting of 10 wild elephants creating trouble regularly. The Forest department has already started the work of identifying the elephants. They will be relocated soon.”

The number of deaths due to elephant attacks in the state this year is much higher than the toll recorded during the same period in the previous years. The same situation prevails in case of crop damage as well. After a Madhyamik examinee lost his life in an elephant attack in Takimari area in Maharaja Ghat of Rajganj block of Jalpaiguri district recently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had stated that the state Forest department would seek the permission of the Centre for such an initiative so that the problem can be reduced.

“The experts of the Forest department will decide whether the elephant involved in the Madhyamik examinee death case will be a part of the list of 10 elephants or not,” added the Forest minister.

The Forest department has stepped up its efforts to control elephants across the state after the death of Madhyamik examinee. On Sunday, Chief Forest Officer Soumitra Dasgupta held an important meeting on human-elephant conflict control at Bishnupur in Bankura.

“After getting permission from Centre, the state Forest department has already identified three of the 10 rogue elephants in South Bengal and relocated them. The Forest Department has decided to relocate the remaining seven and send them to Buxa Tiger Reserve. We are sending them with radio collars on their necks,”stated Dasgupta.

Studies have shown that when familiar environment is changed, these elephants become calm in new surroundings. South Bengal’s elephants are more aggressive than North Bengal elephants. “It is not enough to just leave them with radio collars. The Forest department should use Geofence technology to solve the problem of man-animal conflict. Using this technology, the Forest department will be notified in advance when elephants move towards the human habitation. Detailed survey has to be conducted on encroachment of the forest land and elephant corridors. This will definitely reduce conflict. More powers should be bestowed upon the Forest department,” stated Kaustav Chowdhury, an elephant expert.

Earlier, two elephants had been relocated to Buxa Tiger Reserve. Apurba Sen, Field Director of Buxa Tiger Reserve, said: “According to information picked up from the radio collar, the elephant brought from Jhargram has reached Meghalaya after roaming in the Buxa forest for days. The elephant, which was brought from Arambagh on February 13 is currently roaming in the Buxa Forest.”