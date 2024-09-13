Post centralised admission process, 53% seats in colleges, univs vacant

Kolkata: Fifty-three per cent of the seats in the colleges and universities across the state have remained vacant after the end of the centralised



admission process conducted by the Higher Education department for admission in undergraduate courses.

The colleges have now started admission through their own respective portals for filling up of vacant seats. After the admission process that was conducted in two phases, 53.14 per cent of the seats remained vacant which is slightly less than that of the previous year, according to the Higher Education department. The total number of seats in the UG level in the colleges and universities is 9,47,786 out of which 4,44076 have not found takers. A section of teachers are of the opinion that as the centralised admission portal kicked off late after the publication of results of Higher Secondary examination, many students had opted for private institutes. The rest sought admission based on their results of state Joint Entrance and other national-level examinations.

About 5,77,711 students had registered themselves through the centralized portal with the number of applications being 44,52,620.

However, the total number of students who sought admission was 4,44076. The physical verification and mop of round for admission through centralised portal ended on Saturday.

Manas Kabi, principal of Ashutosh College, said that the college’s own portal has been opened immediately after the centralized process of admission ended.

“We need to examine why lakhs of applicants after registering in the centralised portal did not seek admission in the end? The state government must look into this fact very seriously. There should be a parity in the number of seats and the students seeking admission against them. A committee may be constituted for this matter, “ he added.

Principal of Surendranath College Indranil Kar believed that the delay in starting the admission process has contributed to many students moving out of the state.