Post Abhishek’s prod, process of patta distribution starts

KOLKATA: Following the intervention of Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the local administration started the process of distributing pattas among the villagers of Matkatpur who are residing on the banks of River Kangsabati.



Banerjee during his trip to Keshpur on Saturday met the villagers when they told him that they have been residing in the village but do not have patta right for the land that falls under state irrigation department.

Banerjee had called up Irrigation minister Partha Bhowmick regarding the issue. Bhowmick assured Banerjee that the issue would be addressed soon. Prodded by the government, Kharagpur Block I BDO Debdutta Chakraborty visited the village on Sunday. He collected the applications for pattas from the villagers. The BDO assured the villagers that they would soon get the right to patta. It was learnt that more than 330 residents have applied for pattas.

On the day of the rally, Banerjee told a huge gathering that honest people like Seikh Hasimuddin deserve to be the face of Trinamool Congress at the Panchayat level. However, Hasimuddin does not have any political affiliation. He told the reporters on Monday that he wants to work for the people if he gets an opportunity.