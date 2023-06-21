Post Abhishek’s intervention two tribal women get Swasthya Sathi cards

With the intervention of the All India Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, two tribal women of South Dinajpur district received Swasthya Sathi Cards from the district administration recently.

Rinki Hembrom and Pramila Hembrom reportedly had requested Banerjee regarding the matter when he had visited South Dinajpur, during his Nabo Jowar programme on May 2. Both the tribal women hail from Bhatra and Ashoir villages under Boaldar Gram Panchayat of Balurghat block.

After receiving the Swasthya Sathi Card, Rinki expressed gratitude for Abhishek Banerjee’s intervention. She mentioned that they faced difficulties and delays in obtaining the health card, but Banerjee had personally addressed their concerns during his visit on May 2. They received the card within one and a half months. Both expressed their desire to meet Banerjee and thank him.

During his Nabajoar programme, Banerjee addressed the economic and social issues faced by the underprivileged in the district. He met the families of martyrs from the Tebhaga Movement and paid tribute at the Martyrs’ altar in Khanpur, Balurghat block. Upon learning about their financial struggles, he pledged Rs 50,000 to each of the 14 families from his party’s fund. Within 24 hours, the families received the promised amount.