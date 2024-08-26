Post Abhishek’s call for ‘anti-rape law’, ‘Bill in Parl’s Winter session likely’

Kolkata: Following Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee’s social media post demanding for a strong “anti-rape law” for speedy justice, which is apparently being shared by Bollywood celebrities now, a Bill is most likely to be placed in the Parliament in the upcoming winter session.



On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called crime against women an “unpardonable sin” and assured that the guilty will not be spared. He sent a stern message to the states asking them to ensure the guilty are not spared. “Governments will keep coming and going but protecting life and protecting women’s dignity is a big responsibility of all of us, both as a society and as a government,” the PM added.

Further, the Supreme Court, during the hearing of the RG Kar case, also voiced concerns about the safety and security of medical professionals while a demand for a Central law for the same is also being raised from all corners. In the wake of this, sources in Delhi said that following the PM’s assertion, it is most likely that a Bill may be placed in the Parliament in the upcoming Winter session introducing stringent punishment for rape offenders.

TMC highlighted that it was its MP Abhishek who first raised the demand for a stern anti-rape law. Party sources claimed that this post by Banerjee is now being circulated by Bollywood celebrities, such as Malaika Arora, in their social media accounts and the tweet has reached 11 crore people.

After the RG Kar incident, Banerjee wrote on X on August 22: “Over the past 10 days, while the nation has been protesting against the#RGKarMedicalcollege incident and demanding justice, 900 RAPES have occurred across different parts of India - DURING THE VERY TIME WHEN PEOPLE WERE ON THE STREETS PROTESTING AGAINST THIS HORRIBLE CRIME. Sadly, a lasting solution still remains largely undiscussed. With 90 RAPES REPORTED DAILY, 4 EVERY HOUR AND 1 EVERY 15 MINUTES - the urgency for a decisive action is clear.

We need strong laws that mandate TRIALS & CONVICTIONS WITHIN 50 days, followed by the severest punishments, not just empty promises. State governments must act and urgently push the Union for a comprehensive anti-rape law that ensures swift and strict justice. Anything less is merely symbolic and tragically ineffective.

WAKE UP INDIA!”