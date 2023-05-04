Post 30 hrs of IT raid at MLA’s premises, ‘no discrepencies found’

raiganj: After conducting around 30 hours of marathon raid, the Income Tax officials left the house of TMC MLA Krishna Kalyani in Raiganj on Thursday.



Reportedly, the IT officials did not find any discrepancies. The jubilant supporters of Kalyani then took out a rally on the road.

They shouted slogans “Krishna Kalyani Jindabad,” and blamedBJP leaders for indulging in political vendetta. Tapan Nag, vice-president, Raiganj TMC town committee said: “Today it is proved that our MLA Krishna Kalyani is honest. As he severed his ties with the BJP, they prompted the central agencies against him.”

It was reported that the IT officials turned up at around 8 am on Wednesday. Since then they conducted raids till around 2 pm on Thursday.

On Thursday night more officials and central forces rushed to his house. Simultaneous raids were conducted in his factory Kalyani Solvex Private Limited and his two wheeler showrooms.

His supporters stayed till late night near his house. They also interrogated his managers.

Krishna Kalyani said: “It was routine work of the IT department. However, they found nothing objectionable or illegal here. I had to sign some papers. I went through most of the documents at a glance. It seemed to me they had no charges against me. I do both politics and business honestly. The residents of Raiganj stood by me. I thank them for

their support.”