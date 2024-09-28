Possible rain and thunderstorms from Mahalaya to Dashami: MeT

Kolkata: Rain may play a spoilsport during the Durga Puja festivities in West Bengal this time. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that there is a chance of rain from Mahalaya to Dashami, during Durga Puja, due to a depression.



There may be thunderstorms and heavy downpours daily from October 1 to 7. The situation is therefore to continue from Mahalaya to Panchami/Sasthi. Between Saptami and Dashami, there may be scattered thunderstorms, but the intensity of rainfall may reduce. There may also be more sunny intervals, but the weather may be hot and humid. Kolkata is less likely to experience rain during Durga Puja compared to other coastal districts. The MeT office said that south Bengal districts will receive rainfall more than normal in the first and second week of October. The IMD has already predicted that light to moderate rainfall may continue till the middle of October this year. After October 15, rain may subside and the monsoon will withdraw.

Some south Bengal districts like Bankura, Purulia, West Burdwan, Birbhum and Murshidabad may receive rainfall in the next 24 hours. Some parts of north Bengal may also receive rainfall.

Heavy rain disrupted normal life as a heavy downpour lashed the sub-Himalayan districts on Thursday. School and office-goers had a tough time reaching their destination on Thursday morning owing to moderate to heavy downpour throughout the night.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday told reporters that there is a possibility of heavy rainfall during Mahalaya that falls on Wednesday next week.

There may be scattered rainfall in some parts of south Bengal later next week. According to the MeT office, monsoon withdraws from north-west parts of the country on September 17. Monsoon officially withdraws from Gangetic Bengal on October 10. This year, it was a delayed withdrawal.