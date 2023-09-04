Portion of old building caves in at Puddapukur Road

Kolkata: A portion of an old building declared dangerous by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) caved in at Puddapukur area in Bhowanipore in the wee hours on Saturday. The sole tenant in the other portion of the building who did not suffer any damage was shifted for safety purposes.

There was no tenant occupying the portion of the 220-year-old building that caved in on 26 A Puddapukur Road. It was in a totally dilapidated condition. One of the tenant moved out 6 years back while the other one shifted two months back.

Officials from the Building department of the KMC have already started pulling down the portion of the building that collapsed. “There was no casualty or injury. The possession certificate has already been handed over to the tenants of this building under the instructions that will ensure that at any stage when a new building will come up, the tenants’ rights will be guaranteed,” Asim Bose, local councillor said.

Local residents claimed that a portion of a film that featured Shabana Azmi was shot in this building.