Portion of decrepit building collapses on road in Chetla

Kolkata: A portion of an old three-storied building in Chetla collapsed on a taxi on the road on Sunday morning while residents have alleged that lack of maintenance by the owners and alleged reluctance of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) in taking steps led to the incident.



It was learnt that the top floor balcony of a three-storied old residential building somehow collapsed on a stationary taxi on the road. The building, located at 1.3A Paramhansa Deb Road, is said to be in a decrepit condition by the locals. Many who stayed in that area said that lack of maintenance caused this accident but also pointed out that people could have gotten killed had the accident took place during busy hours. Since the collapse happened at 5 am, the road was nearly empty. The incident took place in the ward of KMC Mayor Firhad Hakim. Irate residents alleged that despite the decrepit condition of the building, the KMC took no steps. Sources said a KMC team will visit the spot for inspection. A structural engineer will be part of the team which will examine the building’s structural stability and if required, dangerous portions could be demolished. However, the building does not feature in KMC’s list of ‘dangerous buildings.

Meanwhile, a minor portion of a cornice of a three-storied building somehow collapsed at Beniapukur Road. It took place under KMC’s ward 60. However, none were reported injured.

Recently, Dipankar Sinha, a council member of Institute of Town Planners, India (ITPI) state chapter and a former director general (Town Planning) of KMC, told the media: “Proposals for preparing a report by us on the impact of the laws concerning the 3500 dangerous buildings in the city and its residents were ignored by the KMC.”