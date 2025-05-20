Portion of Atreyee River dam collapses again in Balurghat, sparks panic among locals

BALURGHAT: A portion of the low-height dam on the Atreyee River in Balurghat collapsed once again in the early hours of Monday, raising concerns among local residents. The incident occurred around 2 am near the Chakbhrigu area in Ward 13 of the Balurghat Municipality. Due to heavy rainfall over the past few days, the water level of the river had risen significantly, which is believed to have triggered the collapse.

This is the second such incident in three months. The dam, originally inaugurated by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on January 30, 2024, was built to retain river water and support the livelihoods of local farmers and fishermen. However, a previous breach occurred on February 9 and this latest collapse has intensified public concern regarding the quality of construction.

Local residents alleged that substandard materials were used during the dam’s repair work following the earlier damage. “We are terrified,” said Gaurab Ganguly, a local resident. “If the water level rises further, nearby areas could be flooded. This has happened before. Proper repair work is urgently needed.”

The damaged section has led to uncontrolled water flow into nearby areas and a portion of the adjoining sluice gate has reportedly tilted, heightening fears of a major accident. Balurghat Municipality Chairman Ashok Kumar Mitra, along with local councillors, visited the site on Tuesday morning. “Immediate boulder piling is underway. We’ve requested the Irrigation department to expedite permanent repairs,” he said, urging locals not to panic.

District Magistrate of South Dinajpur, Bijin Krishna, also inspected the site and instructed officials to intensify surveillance in downstream areas. He ordered prompt reporting of any cracks or waterlogging. “The Irrigation department has been directed to deploy additional manpower and complete the dam’s restoration within 15 to 20 days,” he stated. Meanwhile, BJP MP and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar, who visited the site on Tuesday, blamed the repeated failure on “extremely poor-quality construction.”

As per district administration sources, structural experts will soon assess the cause of the collapse and evaluate the dam’s overall integrity. Until then, strict monitoring of the situation is being maintained to prevent further damage.