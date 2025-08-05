Portal opened for category detail collection from asst. teacher candidates

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has opened its online portal to collect category details from candidates who applied for the recruitment of 35,726 assistant teachers in state-aided and sponsored schools across Bengal. The portal, which went live on Tuesday, will remain open until August 12.

The collection of category details had earlier been temporarily suspended due to legal complications related to OBC reservations in the state. On June 24, the Commission had stated that these details would be collected at a later stage, prior to the processing of applications.

Following a Supreme Court ruling on July 28 regarding the OBC reservation issue, the Commission has now activated the portal for collecting category details. All candidates are required to log in, select the “Edit” option, and choose their respective category—Caste, Class, EWS, PH, etc.—from a drop-down list. The Commission has clarified that only candidates from the OBC category are required to mention their sub-category using the drop-down box provided on the website. Others, including general category candidates, need to select only their main category. The WBSSC has also extended the correction window for candidates to edit personal details and upload correct photographs with legible signatures.

This facility, initially open until August 3 and later extended to August 11, will now remain available until 11:59 pm on August 12. This decision follows the Commission’s observation that a significant number of candidates had failed to properly upload their photograph with a full signature. A last and final opportunity is now being given to rectify this.

WBSSC has warned that any non-compliance may result in cancellation of candidature or debarment from appearing in the examination, even at the venue.