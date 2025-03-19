Popular playwright Harimadhav Mukhopadhyay no more

KOLKATA: Eminent playwright and director Prof Harimadhab Mukhopadhyay passed away on Monday at 9.10 pm at a south Kolkata hospital. He was 84.

His son, Krishnendu Mukhopadhyay, confirmed that his father was hospitalised due to respiratory issues. Expressing grief on social media, actor Debdut Ghosh wrote: “Madhabda is no more!!! An irreparable loss for Bengali theatre! Hari Madhab Mukhopadhyay… Salute! Our last meeting was at Howrah Sarat Sadan.”Born on April 3, 1941, in Balurghat, Mukhopadhyay was a dedicated theatre artiste from an early age.

In 1967, he began his career as a lecturer at Balurghat College. His passion for theatre grew during his college years as he regularly attended plays in Kolkata, which inspired him to actively participate in theatre.

Mukhopadhyay worked as a director, actor, musician, light designer, costume designer and set designer.Some of his plays include ‘Pap o Papi’, ‘Akkel Selami’, ‘Pakhir Basa’, ‘Debi Gorjon’ and ‘Mantrashakti’.

He also adapted literary works for the stage, such as ‘Dosh Putul’ (inspired by Agatha Christie’s novel) and ‘Bohborombo’ (based on Anton

Chekhov’s writings).

A leading name in Bengali theatre, he worked principally in the North Bengal region.

He is a recipient of honours, including the Best Actor and Best Production Awards, conferred by Paschim Banga Natya Akademi.

He has also received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for his contribution to Indian theatre as a director.