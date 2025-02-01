Poor have become poorer, rich richer under current Central govt: Abhishek

Kolkata: Ahead of the Union Budget, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on Friday attacked the Modi government at the Centre calling it “anti-people”.

He also alleged that ever since this government came to power it did not bring any relief to the lives of poor people.

Banerjee was speaking to the media at the Calcutta Airport while going to Delhi. He also said that he did not expect that the current government would give any relief to the poor people in its Budget. Incidentally, the Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2025 on Saturday.

“I don’t have any hopes for the Budget till this government is in power. In the past 10 years, the rich have become richer, the poor have become poorer. This is an anti-people government. Since they (Modi government) came to power, the poor people have never been given any relief. Their Budget is for the industrialists. I don’t expect anything better from the current government at the Centre,” Banerjee told the media. He also stated that the Centre would never serve the interest of the poor farmers, labourers, people belonging to the SC/ST/OBC communities and it would only protect the interests of the rich people.

Meanwhile, the Budget 2025 is expected to have an increased focus on the agriculture sector with some tax reforms potentially taking place. Many, however, believe that there will be a balancing between fiscal consolidation and economic growth which may be another prominent theme due to rising inflation figures. Prominent expectations include ‘industry’ status for the real estate sector and budgetary support for artificial intelligence (AI) development and adoption.

People in Bengal expect the Union Budget 2025 to increase its overall Budget allocation. They want the Central government to provide more financial assistance for various projects, including infrastructure,

agriculture and healthcare.