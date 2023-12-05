Pool car owners seek renewal of ‘All Bengal Permit’

Kolkata: Pool car owners are going to appeal to the transport department seeking renewal of the “All Bengal Operational Permit” for registered pool car owners as it will help them utilise the vehicles commercially on days when schools remain shut.



They would also be urging the department to allow a smooth renewal of the permit and new permits to vehicles which didn’t have these permits previously.

“The overall yearly occupancy of our vehicles operating for school pool cars are approximately 180 days in a calendar year, and the rest of the time our vehicles are parked aside without any commercial engagements,” the secretary stated.

There are at least 3,000 to 3,500 legal pool car services running in districts, including Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24-Parganas, and a part of Hooghly-Dankuni. The association secretary Sudip Dutta said that the pool car owners are planning on getting new cars for the purpose of pick-up and drop for school kids. They are planning on replacing the old vehicles with the new ones. However, getting new vehicles will cost around 16 to 22 lakhs, according to the secretary.

“Only carrying school children will not be financially viable if this step is to take place. Thus we have approached the department with this demand,” Dutta said. He also added that through an all Bengal permit, when there are school holidays or vacations, the owners can let the cars be rented to vacationers going to far away tourist places within the state including Digha, Mandarmani, Shantiniketan, amongst others.

“Thus cars can be used for dual purposes. We have requested these permits from the department,” Dutta said.