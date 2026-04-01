Pool car hits dumper in Nadia, over 10 students injured

Kolkata: More than 10 school students were injured after a pool car rammed into a dumper from behind at Plassey in Nadia on Tuesday morning.



Police, however, said that only one student sustained critical injuries.

According to reports, the pool car carrying several students was coming from the Rejinagar side when the accident occurred. A dumper was reportedly stopped by police at the time in Plassey and the pool car collided with it from behind, leaving multiple students injured. They were rescued and taken to a local hospital and later discharged after treatment.

Following the incident, local residents staged a blockade alleging police inaction. The protest was withdrawn after the police assured that necessary steps would be taken.

Superintendent of Police, Krishnanagar Police District, Y. Raghuvamshi, dismissed claims that the dumper had been stopped for naka checking. “The naka checking is a rumour. A pool car carrying school students rammed into the dumper. Only one student was injured. We are trying to nab the dumper driver,” he said.